Nicholas Cage is set to return to the screens with his upcoming movie The Surfer. The film, directed by Lorcan Finnegan, is a psychological thriller about a simple problem that unravels into something mentally taxing and perhaps physically violent.

The Surfer: Plot

The Surfer follows the story of a man who returns to his childhood home in Australia with his son in tow. As he attempts to surf at the beach, the locals try to stop him from indulging in any activity. They keep on chanting “Don’t live here, don’t surf here.” The prevention of activity extends to any and every outsider. Tension strikes as the friction continues.

The film also deals with topics like toxic masculinity and gentrification. The hot temperatures add to the hot debate between the locals and the ‘outsiders.’ The situation escalates as the locals harass Nicolas Cage’s character in every way possible. In the newly released trailer, we also see the situation getting violent.

The Surfer: Cast Details

Nicolas Cage plays the lead role The Surfer. The movie first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. According to Screenrant, Cage’s performance was appreciated as being intense and aptly portraying a man who becomes slowly undone in the clash. The setting of the film is the beautiful locale of Australian shores. The cast mostly includes Australian actors, so the audience will get to hear the authentic Australian tongue in the film.

The secondary cast of the film includes Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, Rahel Romahn, Finn Little, and Charlotte Maggi. The Surfer will be released in the US theatres on May 2, 2025.

Watch the trailer of Nicolas Cage’s The Surfer here:

