Hollywood’s greatest night is almost here! The 97th Academy Awards are on March 2, 2025, and the affair takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s Academy is bound to deliver. And guess what? For the first time ever, Conan O’Brien is hosting! Yep, the king of late-night sarcasm will milk everything for laughs. Oh, and if you’re wondering how and where to watch, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

When & Where to Watch Oscars 2025?

In the U.S., the Oscars air live on ABC at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Streaming is available on Hulu and Disney+. In India, the show starts on March 3, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST on Star Movies and JioHotstar. Well, social media will have all the best moments on replay, too, later.

What’s New This Year?

There won’t be live performances of Best Original Song nominees this year. Instead, the ceremony will highlight the songwriters’ stories and inspirations.

Is Anyone Performing At Oscars 2025?

Will it be as exciting as live performances? Time will tell. But fans can expect live performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Raye. It’s not a total loss for music fans!

Best Pictures Nominations

As for the awards, the Best Picture category is stacked with heavy hitters. Leading the nominations, Emilia Pérez conquers with 13 nods, followed closely by:

Dune: Part Two

Wicked

The Brutalist

Cónclave

A Complete Unknown

Best Actors Nominations

On the acting front, the Best Actor race is packed with strong contenders. Here’s the lineup:

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress Nominations

The Best Actress race is as intense this year. Check out the nominations:

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Who Is Presenting?

The presenter lineup is stacked if you’re here for the celebrity appearances. Expect to see Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, Willem Dafoe, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Connie Nielson, Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Joe Alwyn, and Whoopi Goldberg handing out awards.

