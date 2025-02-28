As the 97th Academy Awards approach on March 3, 2025, movie lovers can stream the Best Picture nominees from home. This year’s diverse list includes sci-fi epics, modern fables, religious thrillers, and inventive dramas, all of which earned rave reviews in 2024.

While half of the nominees are already available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Max, and Hulu, the others will be arriving soon. In the meantime, they can be rented or purchased through VOD services. Here’s how to watch each of the Best Picture nominees for the Oscars.

Wicked (10 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: The musical drama with 10 Oscar nominations tells the story of two young witches, Elphaba, with green skin, and Glinda, who is blonde and beautiful. The two, who were rivals initially, eventually develop an unexpected friendship. The plot explores their journey from childhood companions to their eventual destinies, revealing how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good Witch.

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater

Where to Watch: Wicked will be available for streaming on Peacock starting March 21 and is currently up for purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and YouTube.

The Substance (5 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: Elisabeth Sparkle, a once-promising actress now fading from the spotlight, is thrown into turmoil when her chauvinistic boss gives her the axe from her aerobics show. Desperate to reclaim her former glory, she turns to a mysterious serum that promises to transform her into a younger, more vibrant version of herself. But what begins as a hopeful attempt at reinvention quickly spirals out of control, with disastrous consequences.

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia

Where to Watch: The Substance is available for streaming on Mubi and Prime Video and can be rented or purchased on Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Anora (6 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, finds herself living a modern-day Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of a powerful oligarch. But when news of the marriage reaches Russia, her fairytale takes a dark turn as his parents travel to New York, determined to have the union annulled.

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Mickey Madison, Yuri Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Lindsey Normington

Where to Watch: Anora is available for rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Conclave (8 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: Cardinal Lawrence is involved in one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, the selection of a new pope. As he navigates the halls of the Vatican, surrounded by powerful religious leaders, he uncovers a trail of deep secrets that threaten to shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, Carlos Diehz

Where to Watch: Conclave is now in theaters and available for streaming on Peacock.

The Brutalist (10 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: A brilliant architect flees postwar Europe, seeking to rebuild his career, his marriage, and his life in America. Alone in an unfamiliar country, he settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy and influential industrialist recognizes his talent, offering him a chance at a fresh start.

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn

Where to Watch: The Brutalist is now playing in theaters and available for purchase on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Dune: Part Two (5 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: Paul Atreides joins forces with Chani and the Fremen, driven by a burning need for vengeance against those who shattered his family. As destiny pulls him toward ultimate power, he faces an impossible choice between the woman he loves and the fate of the universe. With visions of a dark future only he can see, he must act before it’s too late.

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

Where to Watch: Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix, Max, and Hulu with a Max bundle and is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video.

Nickel Boys (2 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline- Elwood Curtis’ hopes for college are crushed when he is sent to Nickel Academy, a harsh and unforgiving reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Determined to hold onto his optimism, he forms an unlikely bond with Turner, a fellow Black teen whose hard-earned wisdom becomes essential for survival.

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Director: RaMell Ross

Cast: Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Daveed Diggs, Luke Tennie

Where to Watch: Nickel Boys is now streaming on MGM+ and available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube.

A Complete Unknown (8 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: Bob Dylan arrives in New York in the early 1960s, a 19-year-old with a guitar, a restless spirit, and a talent that will redefine American music. As he forges deep connections on his path to fame, his growing discontent with the folk movement leads him to make a bold, game-changing decision, one that sends shockwaves across the music world.

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Joan Baez

Where to Watch: A Complete Unknown is now playing in theaters and available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Emilia Perez (13 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: A Mexican lawyer takes on an unexpected assignment—helping a notorious cartel boss leave behind a life of crime and embrace a long-held dream of transitioning into a woman.

IMDB Rating: 5.5

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez

Where to Watch: Emilia Perez is now streaming on Netflix.

I’m Still Here (3 Oscar Nominations)

Storyline: Eunice Paiva embarks on a solitary fight for answers about the disappearance of her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva while struggling to hold her family together.

IMDB Rating: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Director: Walter Salles

Cast: Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro, Valentina Harszage, Selton Mello

Where to Watch: I’m Still Here is currently playing exclusively in theaters.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Constantine Turns 20: Keanu Reeves’ Supernatural Thriller & The Long-Awaited Sequel Update!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News