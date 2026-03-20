Films that win big at the Oscars arenâ€™t always the ones that set the box office on fire, and blockbuster hits donâ€™t automatically translate into major Academy Award wins either. Looking at the last ten Best Picture winners, including 2026â€™s One Battle After Another, Christopher Nolanâ€™s Oppenheimer stands as the highest-grossing title of the group with $975.8 million worldwide. However, a closer look at how these films performed relative to their budgets reveals a different story about their box-office efficiency. Letâ€™s take a look at the worldwide earnings, production costs, and which film ultimately delivered the strongest earnings-to-budget performance.

Best Picture Winners of the Past 10 Years â€“ From 2017 to 2026 Oscars

From Moonlight to One Battle After Another, letâ€™s take a look at the worldwide box office earnings of the last ten Best Picture winners at the

Academy Awards, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.

1. Moonlight

Worldwide Earnings: $67 million

Budget: $4 million

2. The Shape of Water

Worldwide Earnings: $195.2 million

Budget: $19.3 million

3. Green Book

Worldwide Earnings: $321.8 million

Budget: $23 million

4. Parasite

Worldwide Earnings: $262.6 million

Budget: $11.4 million

5. Nomadland

Worldwide Earnings: $39.5 million

Budget: $5 million

6. CODA

Worldwide Earnings: $1.9 million

Budget: $10 million

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Worldwide Earnings: $147.9 million

Budget: $25 million

8. Oppenheimer

Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million

9. Anora

Worldwide Earnings: $57.4 million

Budget: $6 million

10. One Battle After Another

Worldwide Earnings: $209.6 million

Budget: $130 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Based on the above figures, letâ€™s calculate the earnings-to-budget ratios of the Best Picture Oscar winners:

Parasite: 23.03x Moonlight: 16.75x Green Book: 13.99x The Shape of Water: 10.11x Oppenheimer: 9.75x Anora: 9.56x Nomadland: 7.9x Everything Everywhere All at Once: 5.91x One Battle After Another: 1.61x CODA: 0.19x

Analysis & Winner

Based on these calculations, a pattern has emerged: films made on smaller budgets have delivered stronger returns. Parasite is the winner in this case by a huge margin, as it has shown how a well-made film with controlled costs can become a global success story. Moonlight and Green Book follow a similar pattern and prove that you donâ€™t need massive budgets for both critical success and box office efficiency.

On the other hand, Oppenheimer is a good example of the trade-off between scale and efficiency. It earned the most in absolute terms, but its higher budget means that its overall ROI isnâ€™t as high as some of the smaller films above it. That said, it is expected for large-scale projects like this. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another ranks on the lower side in terms of earnings-to-budget performance.

Parasite â€“ Official Trailer

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