Films that win big at the Oscars arenâ€™t always the ones that set the box office on fire, and blockbuster hits donâ€™t automatically translate into major Academy Award wins either. Looking at the last ten Best Picture winners, including 2026â€™s One Battle After Another, Christopher Nolanâ€™s Oppenheimer stands as the highest-grossing title of the group with $975.8 million worldwide. However, a closer look at how these films performed relative to their budgets reveals a different story about their box-office efficiency. Letâ€™s take a look at the worldwide earnings, production costs, and which film ultimately delivered the strongest earnings-to-budget performance.
Best Picture Winners of the Past 10 Years â€“ From 2017 to 2026 Oscars
From Moonlight to One Battle After Another, letâ€™s take a look at the worldwide box office earnings of the last ten Best Picture winners at the
Academy Awards, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.
1. Moonlight
- Worldwide Earnings: $67 million
- Budget: $4 million
2. The Shape of Water
- Worldwide Earnings: $195.2 million
- Budget: $19.3 million
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3. Green Book
- Worldwide Earnings: $321.8 million
- Budget: $23 million
4. Parasite
- Worldwide Earnings: $262.6 million
- Budget: $11.4 million
5. Nomadland
- Worldwide Earnings: $39.5 million
- Budget: $5 million
6. CODA
- Worldwide Earnings: $1.9 million
- Budget: $10 million
7. Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Worldwide Earnings: $147.9 million
- Budget: $25 million
8. Oppenheimer
- Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million
- Budget: $100 million
9. Anora
- Worldwide Earnings: $57.4 million
- Budget: $6 million
10. One Battle After Another
- Worldwide Earnings: $209.6 million
- Budget: $130 million
Earnings-to-Budget Performance
Based on the above figures, letâ€™s calculate the earnings-to-budget ratios of the Best Picture Oscar winners:
- Parasite: 23.03x
- Moonlight: 16.75x
- Green Book: 13.99x
- The Shape of Water: 10.11x
- Oppenheimer: 9.75x
- Anora: 9.56x
- Nomadland: 7.9x
- Everything Everywhere All at Once: 5.91x
- One Battle After Another: 1.61x
- CODA: 0.19x
Analysis & Winner
Based on these calculations, a pattern has emerged: films made on smaller budgets have delivered stronger returns. Parasite is the winner in this case by a huge margin, as it has shown how a well-made film with controlled costs can become a global success story. Moonlight and Green Book follow a similar pattern and prove that you donâ€™t need massive budgets for both critical success and box office efficiency.
On the other hand, Oppenheimer is a good example of the trade-off between scale and efficiency. It earned the most in absolute terms, but its higher budget means that its overall ROI isnâ€™t as high as some of the smaller films above it. That said, it is expected for large-scale projects like this. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another ranks on the lower side in terms of earnings-to-budget performance.
Parasite â€“ Official Trailer
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