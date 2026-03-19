The Toy Story franchise is one of Pixar’s most popular and successful animated film franchises. The main franchise has 4 movies, and the 5th is gearing up for release soon. Toy Story 5 will be released this summer, and the question is whether it can beat Toy Story 4’s franchise-best opening record and set a new benchmark. Keep scrolling to find out how much the 5th installment needs to record the biggest debut in the franchise.

It is one of the oldest animated film franchises in Hollywood. The movie focuses on a diverse group of toys featuring a classic cowboy doll named Sheriff Woody and a modern spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are two of the leading voice cast members.

Which film has recorded the biggest opening weekend in the main franchise?

Among the four Toy Story movies released so far, the 4th film registered the biggest debut at the North American box office. It collected $120.9 million on its opening weekend in North America. It is followed by the $110.3 million debut weekend collection of Toy Story 3. Hence, Toy Story 5 must earn more than Toy Story 4 on its three-day opening weekend to score the biggest franchise opening weekend. For the record, the lowest debut weekend collection belongs to Toy Story 2, which was released in 1 theater and collected just $300k [via Box Office Mojo]. It was later extended and went on to score big at the box office.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the Toy Story movies

Toy Story 4 – $120.9 million

Toy Story 3 – $110.3 million

Toy Story – $29.1 million

Toy Story 2 – $300k

More about Toy Story 5

Directed by Andrew Stanton, the fifth installment features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Keanu Reeves, and Melissa Villaseñor reprising their roles from the previous films. Additionally, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, Jeff Bergman, Anna Vocino, John Hopkins, and Ernie Hudson have also joined the cast.

The film picks up after Woody left Bonnie to help abandoned toys find owners. Meanwhile, Jessie becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear as her second-in-command. However, a now eight-year-old Bonnie has become enamored of her new plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to be released on June 19.

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