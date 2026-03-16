Ten acclaimed films were in contention for the Best Picture Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards. The nominees included Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Joseph Kosinski’s F1, and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. However, the top honor ultimately went to Paul Thomas Anderson’s widely admired action thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. Since not every Best Picture winner has historically been a massive box office success, it’s worth analyzing where One Battle After Another’s worldwide earnings stand among the last ten Best Picture winners.

Last 10 Best Picture Oscar Winners – Worldwide Box Office Earnings

Here’s a ranked look at the worldwide box office performance of the last ten Best Picture winners at the Academy Awards (2017-2026), including One Battle After Another. The figures below are based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Oppenheimer (2024 Oscar Winner): $975.8 million Green Book (2019 Oscar Winner): $321.8 million Parasite (2020 Oscar Winner): $262.6 million One Battle After Another (2026 Oscar Winner): $209.6 million The Shape of Water (2018 Oscar Winner): $195.2 million Everything Everywhere All at Once (2023 Oscar Winner): $147.9 million Moonlight (2017 Oscar Winner): $67 million Anora (2025 Oscar Winner): $57.4 million Nomadland (2021 Oscar Winner): $39.5 million CODA (2022 Oscar Winner): $1.9 million

When these films are ranked by worldwide box office earnings, One Battle After Another lands among the top five, outperforming several recent Best Picture Oscar winners such as CODA, Nomadland, Anora, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Its current global total of $209.6 million places it slightly ahead of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water.

However, the film still trails several major commercial successes among Best Picture winners, including Green Book and Parasite. And leading the chart by a wide margin is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which became a rare phenomenon by combining critical acclaim, awards success, and a massive $975.8 million worldwide box office haul.

Overall, the above numbers indicate an interesting trend: while many Best Picture winners receive strong critical acclaim, only a handful become massive global box-office hits. Although One Battle After Another is one of the few Best Picture Oscar winners that crossed the $200 million mark, it could not match the extraordinary commercial heights reached by Oppenheimer.

One Battle After Another – Story & Lead Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

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