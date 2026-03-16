Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the winners of the 98th Academy Awards were announced on March 15, 2026, at a star-studded ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nominations, ultimately emerged as the night’s biggest Oscar winner, taking home six awards. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein also stood out among the top winners with four and three wins, respectively.

In addition to several expected victories, such as Jessie Buckley for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the 2026 Oscars also delivered a few surprising losses. Some critically acclaimed films and widely praised performances were overlooked in some categories, leaving several fans disappointed. Without undermining the real winners, here’s a look at the five biggest snubs from this year’s Oscar Awards that no one saw coming.

1. Timothée Chalamet – Best Actor in a Leading Role (Marty Supreme)

Four-time Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet, who had already secured both the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in Josh Safdie’s acclaimed sports drama Marty Supreme, was once again overlooked at this year’s Oscars.

Instead, the Best Actor trophy went to Michael B. Jordan for his powerful performance in the supernatural horror film Sinners. While the Creed actor is undoubtedly an immensely talented performer, Timothée Chalamet’s loss likely left many cinephiles disappointed, as he had widely been regarded as one of the strongest contenders in the category.

2. Sinners – Best Picture

While a few horror films, including The Exorcist, Jaws, and The Sixth Sense, have previously been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, only one has ever won: the psychological horror classic The Silence of the Lambs. This year, Sinners had a strong chance to become the second horror film in history to claim the Academy’s top prize.

However, the award ultimately went to Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another, which is a fine film in its own right and a deserving Best Picture winner.

3. Stellan Skarsgård – Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Sentimental Value)

While there is no doubt that Sean Penn delivered an outstanding performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, veteran Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård missed his chance to win his first-ever Oscar for his spellbinding performance in Joachim Trier’s Norwegian drama Sentimental Value.

The Chernobyl actor had earlier won the Golden Globe Award for his role in the film, making him one of the strongest contenders in the Best Supporting Actor category. So, his loss at the Oscars might have come as a surprise to many fans.

4. The Secret Agent – Best International Feature Film

Kleber Mendonça Filho’s widely acclaimed political thriller The Secret Agent was considered one of the major frontrunners for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. However, the award ultimately went to Sentimental Value.

Having already won the Best Foreign Language Film award at the 2026 Golden Globes, The Secret Agent entered the Oscars with strong momentum, making its loss in this category particularly surprising to many fans and industry observers.

5. The Smashing Machine – Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling ultimately went to Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic sci-fi drama Frankenstein. While it’s undoubtedly a well-deserved win, the loss of Benny Safdie’s sports drama The Smashing Machine might’ve come as another surprise to many movie lovers at the 2026 Oscars.

The film’s makeup and hairstyling played a crucial role in transforming Dwayne Johnson for the role, elevating his performance to another level. In fact, even acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan praised Dwayne Johnson’s work in the film, calling his performance “heartbreaking and incredible.”

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