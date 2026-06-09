Obsession is the year’s biggest horror phenomenon. It is not falling apart like the Backrooms, and it has been going really strong at the box office. It crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide. The Curry Barker movie became the first horror film of the year to cross a key milestone at the domestic box office. As it continues its amazing run, one big question is whether it can surpass Sinners’ domestic haul in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession crosses the $150 million

The Curry Barker movie collected a massive $25.4 million at the North American box office. It recorded the biggest 4th weekend ever for a horror at the domestic box office, which is even more than Sinners’ $22.1 million. It is currently running in 2900 locations in North America. After four weekends, the movie reached a domestic cume of $151.9 million.

How much is needed to surpass Sinners at the North American box office?

Sinners is one of the most acclaimed horror movies and a commercial success. The movie collected $279.9 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. According to industry trackers, Obsession is on track to earn between $220 million and $250 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. Therefore, the Curry Barker movie will not surpass Sinners’ domestic haul.

It would have been an amazing achievement for the Curry Barker movie to beat Michael B Jordan‘s Sinners, which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor. Globally as well, Obsession might not beat Sinners as the former is tracking to earn around $300 million worldwide.

More about Obsession

The Curry Barker movie crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. The supernatural horror movie follows a music store employee who buys a toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki to fall in love with him, with horrifying consequences. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $151.9 million

International – $57.2 million

Worldwide – $209.1 million

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