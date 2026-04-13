Movie theater owners know who can pull crowds and is among the most bankable actors in Hollywood. They recently revealed eight names who, according to them, are the industry’s most bankable stars, naming a mix of proven veterans and new age crowd pullers – From Margot Robbie to Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Holland. But while the list reflects who exhibitors trust to draw crowds, the real race for the top spot shifts when measured by box office firepower, specifically, the highest-grossing film in each star’s career, which reveals a #1 among them. Keep scrolling for deets.

It can change over the years, and the box office is one of the most unpredictable arenas. It is very clear from this list that while multistarrer superhero movies bring in huge crowds, films like F1, an original movie with a big star in the lead, can also rake in huge numbers at the box office. However, the strong presence of films like Barbie also shows that original or non-superhero titles can break into the billion-dollar club when backed by strong cultural buzz and wide audience appeal.

Exhibitors Name These 8 Stars As The Most Bankable In The Industry

According to DailyMail‘s report, Variety talked to the heads of B&B Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and The Lot to learn which big stars are bringing people back to cinemas, as the industry is still trying to recover to pre-pandemic levels. The eight most bankable stars are Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Austin Butler, and Margot Robbie.

Check Out The Top-Grossing Hits Of These Bankable Stars

1. Tom Holland

Avengers: Endgame –$2.79 billion

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

Titanic – $2.26 billion

2. Zendaya

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion

3. Ryan Gosling

Barbie – $1.4 billion

4. Margot Robbie

Barbie – $1.4 billion

5. Timothée Chalamet

Interstellar – $774.6 million

6. Austin Butler

Dune: Part Two – $714.8 million

7. Brad Pitt

F1 – $634.04 million

They are also global stars, and people eagerly await their movies. Timothee Chalamet’s Dune 3 is, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Home are examples of that. Zendaya’s star power is helping The Drama earn winning box-office numbers despite being a low-budget project competing with tentpole releases. Stars like Tom Holland and Zendaya dominate through massive tentpole films. At the same time, names like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie prove that cultural phenomena can rival superhero spectacles at the box office. Ultimately, the most bankable stars are those who succeed in both big franchises and standalone hits, balancing spectacle with cultural impact.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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