Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is a reimagining of the franchise, and it received positive reviews from critics at early screenings. However, the question is whether it will beat Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise as his top-grossing film ever? We are here to discuss the target it needs to surpass Evil Dead Rise and achieve the title. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Cronin is an Irish filmmaker who has achieved recognition through his short film, Ghost Train. He made his feature film debut in 2019 with the movie Hole in the Ground. Evil Dead Rise is the second feature film he directed and became the highest-grossing film in the Evil Dead franchise. This upcoming film is generating positive buzz and could surpass the 2023 horror flick worldwide.

How much does The Mummy need to beat Evil Dead Rise & become Lee Cronin’s top-grossing film?

Released in 2023, Evil Dead Rise is the fifth installment in the franchise. It features Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as two estranged sisters trying to survive and save their family from Deadites. According to Box Office Mojo, the 2023 horror flick grossed $67.2 million domestically and $147.1 million worldwide. Therefore, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy needs $150 million to surpass Evil Dead Rise’s worldwide haul comfortably.

More about the film

According to early estimates, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is tracking to earn between $15 million and $20 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Since the early reviews are also positive, it might win over the audience and exceed this projected range. With a strong opening weekend, the film will have a good head start. Hitting $150 million might not be challenging, and since it has a separate target audience, The Mummy might not be harmed by the presence of the other movies.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy follows a journalist whose young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert and is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return stuns the fractured family, but what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon spirals into a terrifying nightmare. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy will be released on April 17.

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