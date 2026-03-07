With the winners of the 2026 edition of the prestigious Academy Awards set to be announced on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the countdown to the star-studded night has already begun. Among the major contenders in the Best Actor race are Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another, and Timothée Chalamet, who delivered a compelling performance in Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme.

As the Oscars buzz builds, here’s a look at how the last five films featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet performed at the worldwide box office, and which actor currently leads the race.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Last Five Films – Box Office Earnings

Here are the worldwide box office totals of the last five wide theatrical releases starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

One Battle After Another (2025): $209.3 million Killers of the Flower Moon (2023): $158.8 million Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019): $393.9 million The Revenant (2015): $533.3 million The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): $407 million

Leonardo DiCaprio’s total worldwide gross (last five films): $1.70 billion

Timothée Chalamet’s Last Five Films – Box Office Earnings

For context, here are the worldwide totals of the last five wide theatrical releases featuring Timothée Chalamet, according to Box Office Mojo:

Marty Supreme (2025): $162.3 million A Complete Unknown (2024): $140.5 million Dune: Part Two (2024): $714.8 million Wonka (2023): $634.5 million Bones and All (2022): $15.2 million

Timothée Chalamet’s total worldwide gross (last five films): $1.67 billion

Who Leads The Box Office Race?

Based on the above numbers, the box-office race between Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet is extremely close, with a difference of just $30 million in global earnings. Leonardo DiCaprio’s last five films have earned a combined $1.70 billion worldwide, which is slightly ahead of Timothée Chalamet’s $1.67 billion total from his last five releases.

The major contributors to Timothée Chalamet’s recent box office momentum were the two massive hits: Dune: Part Two and Wonka. Both of them crossed the $600 million mark globally and significantly boosted the overall total. In comparison, Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent filmography delivered more evenly distributed earnings. So, overall, Leonardo DiCaprio narrowly leads the five-film global total thanks to the steady box office performance of his recent films. That said, if Timothée Chalamet’s Bones and All had delivered slightly better numbers, the actor could have won this box office race.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

