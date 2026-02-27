The winners of the Oscars 2026 will be announced on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, so the countdown has already begun. Among the major frontrunners in the Best Picture race are Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another and Timothée Chalamet’s sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme. Both stars are also competing in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars race, let’s examine the IMDb ratings of the last five films featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet. While this comparison does not predict which star and which film will take home the coveted golden trophy, it may offer useful insight into which actor’s recent filmography has resonated more strongly with audiences on IMDb.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Last Five Films – IMDb Ratings

Here are the current IMDb user ratings of the last five films starring Leonardo DiCaprio:

One Battle After Another (2025): 7.7/10 Killers of the Flower Moon (2023): 7.5/10 Don’t Look Up (2021): 7.1/10 Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019): 7.6/10 The Revenant (2015): 8/10

Average IMDb Rating (Last 5 Films): 7.58/10

Timothée Chalamet’s Last Five Films – IMDb Ratings

Now, for context, let’s take a look at the current IMDb scores of the last five films featuring Timothée Chalamet:

Marty Supreme (2025): 7.9/10 A Complete Unknown (2024): 7.3/10 Dune: Part Two (2024): 8.4/10 Wonka (2023): 6.9/10 Bones and All (2022): 6.8/10

Average IMDb Rating (Last 5 Films): 7.46/10

Analysis & Comparison

Based on the above IMDb user scores, Leonardo DiCaprio holds a slight edge over Timothée Chalamet in terms of the average ratings of their last five films. Leonardo DiCaprio’s films average 7.58, making him slightly ahead of Timothée Chalamet’s 7.46.

Having said that, Timothée Chalamet boasts the highest single-rated film in the lineup – Dune: Part Two (8.4). Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, shows greater consistency, with all five films comfortably in the 7+ range and none of them dipping below the 7/10 mark.

In short, Leonardo DiCaprio currently leads in overall average and consistency, while Timothée Chalamet shows a higher peak rating, setting up an interesting race heading into the 2026 Oscars.

What’s One Battle After Another All About

The action thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

What’s Marty Supreme All About

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

