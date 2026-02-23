Hosted by Alan Cumming, the winners of the 79th British Academy Film Awards were announced on February 22, 2026, at a star-studded ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which led the nominations with 14 nods, ultimately emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home six awards. Guillermo del Toro’s gothic horror Frankenstein and Ryan Coogler’s supernatural hit Sinners also stood out among the top winners with three wins each.

Alongside several expected victories, the 2026 BAFTAs delivered a few surprises as well. Some critically acclaimed films and widely praised performances were surprisingly overlooked in some categories, leaving many fans disappointed. Here’s a look at the biggest snubs from this year’s BAFTAs that no one saw coming.

Timothée Chalamet – Best Actor in a Leading Role (for Marty Supreme)

The immensely talented Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, who had already won the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in Josh Safdie’s acclaimed sports drama Marty Supreme, was surprisingly overlooked at this year’s BAFTAs.

Instead, the Best Actor trophy went to English actor Robert Aramayo for his performance in the Scottish drama I Swear. While Robert Aramayo is undeniably a gifted performer, Timothée Chalamet’s loss likely left many cinephiles disappointed, as he had widely been considered a fan-favorite contender in this category.

Timothée Chalamet in MARTY SUPREME pic.twitter.com/piko7teh4G — 𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕞𝕪𝕥𝕖𝕒🏓 (@timmostea) February 9, 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio – Best Actor in a Leading Role (for One Battle After Another)

While One Battle After Another dominated the BAFTAs with multiple wins, including Best Film and Best Director (for Paul Thomas Anderson), Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t take home the Best Actor trophy. Alongside Timothée Chalamet’s acclaimed act in Marty Supreme, the Oscar-winning star was also a major frontrunner in this category, making his loss one of the night’s more surprising outcomes for many fans and movie buffs.

Paul Mescal – Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for Hamnet)

Jessie Buckley, who delivered a heartrending performance as William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, won the Best Actress BAFTA. While both Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal brought audiences to tears with their performances in the film, the latter sadly went home empty-handed in the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ category. The award instead went to veteran actor Sean Penn for his acclaimed performance as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw in One Battle After Another.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams photographed by Greg Williams at the BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TIiuB4w61L — Paul Mescal Archive (@mescalarchive) February 23, 2026

The Secret Agent – Best Film Not in the English Language

Another omission that may have surprised many fans was Kleber Mendonça Filho’s widely acclaimed political thriller, The Secret Agent, failing to win the BAFTA for ‘Best Film Not in the English Language’ category. While the award ultimately went to the immensely praised Norwegian drama Sentimental Value, a deserving winner in its own right, The Secret Agent’s loss likely came as an unexpected upset for many film enthusiasts around the world.

#TheSecretAgent is great cinema. A moving and beautifully crafted reflection on historical memory — a tribute to the erased and to the new generations of archivists and historians who fight to preserve a History that will always remain incomplete. Superb casting. Oscar-worthy. pic.twitter.com/sz4v6UHOkv — Jeu de Regard (@JeudeRegard) February 22, 2026

