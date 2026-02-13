Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme has earned nine nominations at the Oscars 2026, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. All eyes are now on whether Timothée Chalamet and Josh Safdie can secure their first-ever Academy Award wins. The results will be revealed on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Among its toughest competitors are Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

After roughly seven weeks in theaters, Marty Supreme has found a place among the top 40 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. As the awards-season buzz continues to build ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, the film’s box office could see an additional boost, especially if it converts nominations into major wins. Even before the ceremony, however, the film is already on track to reach three important box office milestones. Read on to find out what they are.

1. Nears The $150 Million Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

As of now, Marty Supreme has earned around $148.8 million globally, placing it just about $1.2 million away from reaching the $150 million milestone. At its current pace, the film is expected to cross the mark within the next few days.

2. Edges Closer To $100 Million Domestic Total

At the time of writing, Marty Supreme has collected $93.2 million at the North American box office. So, it needs to earn just around $6.8 million more in this territory to reach the $100 million domestic milestone. Given its steady momentum and the awards-season buzz, the film is well-placed to surpass this figure as it continues its theatrical run.

3. Set to Outgross Its Next Target At The Box Office

Marty Supreme currently ranks as the 36th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide and is just behind Danny Boyle’s acclaimed zombie film 28 Years Later, which has earned $151.3 million globally. The sports drama needs to earn approximately $2.5 million more to overtake it. At this pace, it appears to be only a matter of time before the Timothée Chalamet starrer achieves this milestone and takes the 35th spot on the annual worldwide chart.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

North America: $93.2 million

International: $55.6 million

Worldwide: $148.8 million

Marty Supreme: Box Office Overview & Bottom Line

Backed by the ongoing awards-season buzz and steady theatrical momentum, Marty Supreme is on track to hit several key milestones. Its international rollout is still underway, and the film is set to hit Chinese theaters on March 20, 2026. More March releases in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to further increase its global earnings. Moreover, if it wins some Oscars on March 15, the Timothée Chalamet starrer could see another solid box office boost in the coming weeks.

Marty Supreme: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (played by Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

