After more than eleven weeks in theaters, Disney’s blockbuster animated sequel Zootopia 2 is still showing impressive theatrical legs. After collecting around $0.3 million in North America on Wednesday, the film’s domestic total now stands at a strong $415.4 million. Combined with its massive $1.389 billion international haul, its current worldwide total has reached $1.804 billion, making it the second-highest-grossing title of 2025 at the global box office, trailing only behind Ne Zha 2’s $2.260 billion total.

At the domestic box office, Zootopia 2 currently ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. If it surpasses Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($417.7 million) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest ($423.3 million), it could potentially become the 40th highest-grossing title ever in North America. To achieve these targets, it must bring in an additional $2.3 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

At the same time, Zootopia 2 is also edging closer to the domestic total of the widely acclaimed 1994 animated blockbuster The Lion King. Here’s how much more the sequel must earn to outgross the iconic film at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. The Lion King – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $415.4 million

International: $1.389 billion

Worldwide: $1.804 billion

The Lion King (1994) – Box Office Summary

North America: $425 million

International: $554 million

Worldwide: $979 million

Zootopia 2 is already far ahead in worldwide earnings, beating The Lion King by roughly $825 million globally, backed by its massive overseas run. However, the domestic race is much tighter. With $415.4 million in North America, the sequel still trails the 1994 classic by around $9.6 million.

The key challenge for Zootopia 2 now is pace, especially over the weekends. The film is currently earning around $0.3 million on weekdays, indicating the climb will be gradual unless weekend numbers stay strong. During the last weekend (Feb 6-8), the sequel collected approximately $4 million in North America. If it delivers similar results over the next two weekends, along with steady weekday earnings, Zootopia 2 still has a realistic shot at overtaking The Lion King domestically. The final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

