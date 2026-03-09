The Kerala Story 2 is proving that relatable content never lets you down! Despite its controversial subject, the film remains steady at the ticket windows. The social drama led by Ulka Gupta has shown remarkable legs over its first 10 days, officially entering the profit zone and eyeing a major milestone in the 2026 box office race.

After a slow opening of 75 lakh at the box office, the film witnessed a massive jump over the first weekend and has maintained a rock-steady grip during the weekdays. In 10 days, it stands at a total net collection 32.72 crore in India.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, March 8, The Kerala Story 2 added another 3.37 crore to its kitty! Despite the T-20 World Cup finale between India and New Zealand, the box office numbers for the social drama did not deviate, witnessing a very minimal drop from the previous day’s 3.75 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the social drama (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 75 lakh

Day 2: 4.65 crore

Day 3: 4.75 crore

Day 4: 2.5 crore

Day 5: 4 crore

Day 6: 3.5 crore

Day 7: 2.75 crore

Day 8: 2.7 crore

Day 9: 3.75 crore

Day 10: 3.37 crore

Total: 32.72 crore

With a controlled budget of 28 crore, the film has already recovered its cost and started yielding returns for the makers. Currently, it has churned out a profit of 16.85%, and is the second profitable film of Bollywood in 2026.

The Kerala Story 2 VS Border 2 Profits!

In order to beat the 31.5% profit churned out by Border 2, The Kerala Story 2 needs to earn a total of 36.82 crore. Currently, it is exactly 4.1 crore away from the said target.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 32.72 crore

India Gross Collection: 38.6 crore

Budget: 28 crore

Profit: 4.72 crore

ROI%: 16.85%

