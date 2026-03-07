Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty led Border 2 is nearing the end of its box office run. The Republic Day release is the only big success in Bollywood so far in 2026. But where would Anurag Singh’s directorial wrap up its domestic lifetime? Scroll below for a detailed day 43 update!

How much has Border 2 earned in India in 43 days?

According to estimates, Border 2 collected another 12 lakh on day 43. It witnessed another decline after the 15 lakh garnered the previous day. It has already completed 6 weeks in theatres, plus there competition from The Kerala Story 2, O’Romeo and other releases. It is already a box office success, so whatever is being added is only bonus.

In India, the epic war action drama has earned an estimated 361.79 crore net in 43 days. It was made on a reported budget of 275 crore. Producers T-Series and JP Films have raked in returns of a respectable 86.79 crore. It is a plus affair, but unfortunately not a hit.

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Week 5: 2.55 crore*

Week 6: 1.43 crore*

Day 43: 12 lakh

Total: 361.79 crore

Where would Border 2 conclude its lifetime?

Audience is now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2. The advance booking has commenced and it’s the talk of the town in Bollywood. This weekend may mark the wrap up of Sunny Deol starrer at the Indian box office. Border 2 would wrap up its lifetime at the domestic box office within 363 crore.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 40 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 361.79 crore*

ROI: 86.79 crore

ROI%: 31.56%

India gross: 426.91 crore*

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 484.16 crore*

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

