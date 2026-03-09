Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office (10 Days To Go): Ranveer Singh Already Hits 95% Of Animal's Advance Sales

The battle for the King of North America just got a whole lot more intense with the advance sales for the premiere day for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 all set to hit its first pre-sales record with the USA pre-sales! The spy thriller is currently performing like an express train. With 10 days still left for the grand premiere, the film is already inching towards the final pre-sales number for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal!

Ranveer Singh To Dethrone Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh is ready to snatch away one of the most prestigious records in the territory. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal holds the record for the highest pre-sales for a Bollywood film’s premiere in the USA, sitting at a massive $650K.

Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office Pre-Sales

Dhurandhar 2 has registered a pre-sale of $618.9K for the premiere in the US. This means Ranveer Singh has already hit 95% of Animal’s total premiere advance sales with over a week still to go! It needs just $32K more to officially become the Bollywood film with the biggest advance sales for the premiere in the USA!

In the last 24 hours, the film added nearly $81K and sold over 5K tickets. Interestingly, it is not just the premiere day that is on fire. The total advance sales for the entire opening weekend have already crossed the $1.7 million mark. If we look at the opening day specifically (including the premiere spillover), the advance sales are already trending at $890K.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, this revenge looks like Ranveer’s most massy avatar yet. The film is definitely benefiting from a drought of big-scale Indian actioners in the International market. If the current trajectory continues, the film might not only register a record-breaking opening, but it might have a historic US run that could challenge the lifetime numbers of the biggest Indian blockbusters.

