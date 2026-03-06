Ranveer Singh’s spy-action thriller sequel, Dhurandhar 2, will inevitably create a storm at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial now has a freeway, given Yash’s Toxic has been postponed. But can the Eid 2026 release secure a spot among the top 10 Indian openers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 potential.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a massive surge in BMS interests!

Sanjay Dutt co-starrer was gearing up for a clash of the titans. With the delay of Toxic, all eyes are now on Dhurandhar 2. According to the live data, it has registered interests of a whopping 303K+ on BookMyShow. Tomorrow, the official trailer will be released, and with a good response, the sequel will be eyeing boundless opportunities on its opening day.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar 2 will easily clock over 70 crore at the Indian box office. It is releasing in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be posing a threat in the Southern belts. But the picture would be clear once the advance booking commences.

Ranveer Singh’s film is expected to beat Jawan (75 crore) in all languages to record the highest opening ever for a Bollywood film. But along with that, it has another target. Aditya Dhar’s film is also eyeing an entry into the top 10 Indian openers of all time. It must earn over 83 crore to beat Jr NTR’s Devara.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers at the domestic box office (net collection):

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore RRR: 134 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 121 crore KGF Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore They Call Him OG: 84.75 crore Devara: 83 crore

