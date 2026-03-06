Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna, is grabbing the headlines due to its recent preponement. Initially scheduled for release in theaters on March 26, it is now arriving one week earlier, on March 19. For Pawan, it’s an important film as he is coming off an underwhelming performance of OG. But can the superstar achieve success at the Indian box office easily with his next film? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming Telugu action entertainer is enjoying decent buzz on the ground, solely due to Pawan Kalyan’s presence. The actor’s stardom has generated awareness of the film, and it is expected to register a strong start at the Indian box office. However, just a strong start won’t be enough, and the film will need to maintain the momentum to emerge victorious in the long run.

How much does Ustaad Bhagat Singh need to enter the safe zone?

Compared to OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is reportedly mounted at a much lower budget. While there’s no official confirmation of the cost, reports suggest the film was made on a budget of 150 crore. Against this cost, it must earn 150 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Achieving 150 crore net collection doesn’t look tough as the actor has already reached the almost 200 crore milestone with OG.

How much does the film need to secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office?

To secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office, Ustaad Bhagat Singh must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 300 crore. While the 200 crore milestone looks achievable, reaching 300 crore net is a bit unlikely, given that Pawan Kalyan’s market is primarily restricted to the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). To earn 300 crore net or more, the film needs to perform well outside the traditional Telugu market, which looks difficult at least for now.

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, and R. Parthiban in key roles.

