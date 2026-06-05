Christopher Nolan’s next big-screen spectacle, The Odyssey, is slowly building anticipation among moviegoers worldwide. While the film is still weeks away from its theatrical debut, excitement for it has already reached a new high. And fans can now pre-book their ticket to watch the experience first-hand.

The Odyssey Advance Booking Opens Soon In India

The latest update comes as IMAX prepares to open advance ticket sales for The Odyssey. This highlights the strong interest surrounding Nolan’s latest directorial venture. The Odyssey advance booking opens on June 8 in India.

Fans in India will be among the first moviegoers worldwide to gain access to IMAX advance bookings for The Odyssey. Tickets for IMAX screenings are set to go on sale beginning June 8, giving audiences an early opportunity to reserve seats for one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

More About The Odyssey

The Odyssey has already generated attention for its theatrical achievements. The film was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it the first feature film to be shot completely in that format. Production reportedly took place across multiple locations worldwide, using newly developed IMAX film technology, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film brings Homer’s foundational epic to the screen in a way never attempted before. The story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy is brought to life by Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey Release Date

The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. The film will be released across multiple formats, with IMAX expected to be one of the biggest draws for audiences looking to experience Nolan’s latest cinematic epic on the grandest scale possible.

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