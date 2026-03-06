Vishal Bhardwaj’s Valentine’s Day 2026 release O’Romeo emerged as his highest-grossing film of all time. It is close to the 80 crore mark in India, but is considerably away from the breakeven point. Can it still emerge as Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grosser in India? Scroll below for a detailed day 21 report!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 21

According to estimates, O’Romeo garnered 62 lakh on day 21. It is now facing mid-week blues, facing a 27% drop compared to 85 lakh on the third Wednesday. There’s also competition from The Kerala Story 2 and other ongoing releases.

The total box office collection in India is estimated at 78.74 crore net. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri co-starrer is reportedly mounted on a high budget of 130 crore. With only 60.56% recovery so far, the romantic action thriller is likely heading for the losing verdict.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore*

Week 3 – 6.62 crore*

Total – 78.74 crore*

Can it become Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India?

Due to mixed reviews and fresh competition from The Kerala Story 2, daily collections have dropped below one crore. O’Romeo is still 8.26 crore away from beating Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (87 crore net) and emerging as Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time in India. Its momentum during the upcoming weekend will determine whether it can unlock the milestone in its lifetime, which will conclude with the arrival of Dhurandhar 2 on Eid.

O’Romeo Box Office Day 21 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 78.74 crore*

Budget recovery: 60.56%

India gross: 92.91 crore

Overseas gross: 24.10 crore

Worldwide gross: 117.01 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

