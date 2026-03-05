Ranveer Singh and his gang are set to make a dhamakedaar entry at the US box office with Dhurandhar 2! The trends are impressive as it continues to register massive ticket sales through advance booking. History may be in the making, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which registered the highest premiere pre-sales for a Bollywood film. Scroll below for an exciting report!

Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales

According to the latest report by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has amassed pre-sales worth $238.5K for the premiere shows in the US. It is maintaining an excellent momentum, with another 84% jump in the last 24 hours. Over 14K tickets have been sold, with the show count improving further to 744. The screenings have been scheduled at 472 locations so far.

The total advance booking sales for day 1 have reached $330K. On the other hand, pre-sales have crossed $565K for the first weekend. Aditya Dhar’s spy-action-thriller sequel is unstoppable. With the postponement of Yash’s Toxic and no other competition, the sky is the limit for Ranveer Singh starrer. There are still 14 days to go until the premiere show, and at this pace, a record-breaking opening is definitely on the cards!

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Animal scored the highest premiere sales for a Bollywood film in the US, crossing $650K. Dhurandhar 2 is right on track and should easily cross that mark in the next 14 days.

Animal had grossed a whopping $1.2 million through North America premieres. Ranveer Singh and his Dhurandhar: The Revenge gang is expected to join the $1 million club, but only time will tell whether they can dethrone Ranbir Kapoor‘s action thriller.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is slated for its big release on March 19, 2026. The ensemble cast also features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera. It is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

