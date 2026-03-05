Radhika Sarathkumar’s 2026 Tamil outing, Thaai Kizhavi, is unleashing madness at the box office. Made on a budget of just 9 crore, the comedy drama is yet to complete its first week but has already earned the hit verdict. It is now aiming to secure a spot among the top 3 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Thaai Kizhavi earned 2.1 crore on day 6. This is the lowest Sivakumar Murugesan’s directorial has touched since its big release on February 27, 2026. But the hold is impressive with only a 22% drop on Wednesday. Not to forget, it is competing against With Love, Aazhi, and other ongoing releases in Tamil cinema.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 21.45 crore net. Sivakarthikeyan‘s production was made on a low budget of only 9 crore. In only 6 days, it has minted profits of 138%. It will soon gain the super-hit tag!

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1 – 2.65 crore

Day 2 – 5 crore

Day 3 – 6.15 crore

Day 4 – 2.85 crore

Day 5 – 2.70 crore

Day 6 – 2.10 crore

Total – 21.45 crore

Thaai Kizhavi vs the top 3 highest-grossing films of 2026 in Kollywood!

Radhika Sarathkumar starrer is currently the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 at the Indian box office. The Tamil comedy-drama only needs 8.52 crore more in the kitty to beat With Love (29.97 crore) and enter the top 3.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossers of Tamil cinema in 2026 ( India net collection):

Parasakthi: 52.46 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore With Love: 29.97 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 21.45 crore Mankatha: 12.33 crore

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget – 9 crore

India net – 21.45 crore

ROI – 138%

India gross – 25.31 crore

Overseas gross – 6.20 crore

Worldwide gross – 31.51 crore

Verdict – Hit

