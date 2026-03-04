Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo arrived in theatres worldwide on February 13, 2026. The Valentine’s Day release is close to completing three weeks in theatres. Triptii Dimri co-starrer has crossed the 115 crore feat, but what are its upcoming targets? Scroll below for the day 17 report!

How much has O’Romeo earned in India?

According to estimates, O’Romeo has accumulated 77.27 crore net at the Indian box office in 19 days. It earned 90 lakh on day 19, witnessing a 38% improvement after the Monday drop. There’s considerable competition from The Kerala Story 2, Mardaani 3, Border 2, and other releases.

The total box office collection in India reaches 77.27 crore net. Shahid Kapoor starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore. In almost three weeks, it has recovered around 59% of the total investment.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore *

* Day 15 – 1.15 crore*

Day 16 – 1.3 crore*

Day 17 – 1.15 crore*

Day 18 – 65 lakh*

Day 19 – 90 lakh*

Total – 77.27 crore*

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, the romantic action thriller has amassed 115.27 crore gross. This includes 24.10 crore gross from its overseas run. Today, O’Romeo will emerge as Triptii Dimri’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally by surpassing Bad Newz (115.74 crore).

As for Shahid Kapoor, it is chasing the worldwide lifetime of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to emerge as his 3rd highest-grosser of all time.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore O’Romeo: 115.27 crore (19 days) R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 55.84 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 77.27 crore*

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 91.17 crore

Overseas gross: 24.10 crore

Worldwide gross: 115.27 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

