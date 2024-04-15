Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is one of the valuable successes for Bollywood in 2024. Before the release, there were minimal expectations for the film, but its performance left everyone surprised. In the lifetime run, it turned out to be one of the most successful rom-coms at the Indian box office in the post-pandemic era.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film was released on 9th February. It received mixed reviews from critics, but among audiences, the romantic comedy fared well. This Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer enjoyed the benefits of Valentine’s week and the ticket booking offers.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened at 7.02 crores and at the end of the weekend, it posted a healthy score of 29.11 crores. With a favorable word-of-mouth, the film ended its opening week by garnering 47.18 crores. It ended the lifetime journey by earning 87 crores at the Indian box office.

Check out the daily breakdown of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 7.02 crores

Day 2- 10.50 crores

Day 3- 11.59 crores

First weekend- 29.11 crores

Day 4- 3.75 crores

Day 5- 4.05 crores

Day 6- 7.21 crores

Day 7- 3.06 crores

First week- 47.18 crores

Day 8- 3.21 crores

Day 9- 5.45 crores

Day 10- 6.21 crores

Day 11- 2.21 crores

Day 12- 2 crores

Day 13- 1.90 crores

Day 14- 1.72 crores

Second week- 22.70 crores

Day 15- 2.70 crores

Day 16- 3.05 crores

Day 17- 3.20 crores

Day 18- 0.80 crore

Day 19- 0.70 crore

Remaining days- 6.67 crores

Lifetime- 87 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Crew At The Worldwide Box Office: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Starrer Nears The 125 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News