Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon‘s Crew has done better than expected at the worldwide box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film surprised everyone with its reception, and during the first two weeks, it added an impressive number to the scoreboard. It has already entered the 100 crore club on a global level, thus joining Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and other releases. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy was released on 29th March. Upon its arrival, the film generally received decent reviews from critics. Among audiences also, it received mostly favorable reactions. It was a pleasant surprise for many as during the post-pandemic era, hardly any female-centric fun film has worked well at ticket windows.

Coming back to the collection, Crew has amassed 68 crores net at the Indian box office, as per the recent update. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 80.24 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film displayed a decent performance and has earned 39 crores gross so far. Combining both the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 119.24 crores gross.

With the entry into the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office, Crew has become the fifth Bollywood film in 2024 to achieve the feat. Apart from this heist comedy, Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370 and Shaitaan are a part of this club.

Even though Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are running in theatres, Crew will be comfortably crossing the 125 crore mark globally. Specifically talking about India, the film will continue to attract footfalls as both the aforementioned Eid releases have failed to meet expectations and aren’t receiving desirable attention from the audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

