Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in the lead narrates the story of Syed Abdul Rahim. The film witnesses a box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The start was underwhelming although the initial reviews were favorable. There’s good news because the pace finally seems to be picking up. Scroll below for collections on day 3.

The biographical sports drama was released on the occasion of Eid. It was expected to break several records at the box office. However, the genre was restrictive, which seemed to have affected footfalls on the opening day. But it seems the film has finally created its niche.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3

On the opening day, Maidaan made 7.25 crores, including 2.50 crores from paid previews. There was a disappointing drop on the second day, with only 2.80 crores coming in. On Saturday, a huge jump was witnessed as box office collections surged to 5.65 crores, which is an increase of 101.8%. This is indeed an impressive growth for Ajay Devgn starrer but the best is yet to come because Sunday earnings are yet to be added to the opening weekend.

The three-day collections come to around 15.70 crores net in India.

Maidaan Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Maidaan made earnings of 23.10 crores gross. It is now time to see whether the extended opening weekend will land.

More about Maidaan

Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as Coach Syed Abdul Rahim along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

The film hit the theatre screens on May 11, 2024.

