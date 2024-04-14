Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, underperformed in a big way at the Indian box office on its opening day. The minimum expectation was to cross the 20 crore mark but that didn’t happen and we had got the hint about that in the advance booking itself. Now, talking about day 4, i.e., the first Sunday, the magnum opus has moved in a positive direction but still, it’s not up to the mark. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the big-screen action extravaganza has been receiving praise for its grand action sequences, but in terms of overall interest and engagement, the film is mostly getting a thumbs down from the ticket-buying neutral audience. So, the writing was on the wall that the biggie wouldn’t be enjoying the benefit of the extended weekend, and the least expectation would be to rake in a respectable number.

Coming back to the advance booking update of day 4, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a slight jump and sold tickets worth 2.45 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) across the country. It includes a count of over 1.05 lakh tickets. When compared to yesterday’s 2.25 crores gross, it’s a very small jump, and ideally, it should have at least come close to the opening day advance booking of 4.85 crores gross.

With 4.85 crores gross, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did a business of 16.07 crores on day 1. So, with pre-sales below 3 crores, it seems that the film won’t be able to hit the 15 mark, and Sunday will be closed at 12 crores or slightly higher. Now, all eyes are set on how the response is for over-the-counter ticket sales.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Shows A Slight Jump But Stays Below 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News