Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had high hopes from its first Saturday but unfortunately, the film didn’t witness any major turnaround. Yes, there was a growth but it wasn’t up to the level it needed to display. It did try to reaching at least the milestone of 10 crores but the mark remained untouched by a small distance. Keep reading to know how the biggie performed at the Indian box office on day 3!

Released on the auspicious occasion of Eid, the action extravaganza opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth has been highly unfavorable. Such negativity took a huge toll on the film right from the opening day as the collection has not been up to mark. In fact, on the second day, the collection dropped massively and stayed much below 10 crores.

On day 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned 16.07 crores and on Friday, the collection dropped to 7.50 crores (estimates). Now, as per early trends flowing in, the film witnessed a slight jump and raked in 8.50-9.50 crores, thus missing the 10 crore mark by a small margin. Including this, the collection stands at 32.07-33.07 crores at the Indian box office after 3 days.

Today, with Sunday factor coming in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to go above 10 crores, thus helping the film to cross 50 crores. Ideally, the biggie should score its first Sunday equivalent to the opening day but that might not happen as word-of-mouth isn’t in favor.

From here, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer should try to enter the 100 crore club first as it would give some respectable total to display at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

