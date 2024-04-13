Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) has turned out to be a winner at the worldwide box office within two weeks of its theatrical run. In the latest development, the film is steadily heading towards the 150 crore milestone, and in the meantime, it has crossed the 2024 Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, becoming the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Keep reading to know more!

For Prithviraj Sukumaran, it’s currently a mixed bag at the box office as, on the one side, he has a commercial winner in the form of The Goat Life, while on the other side, his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is on its way to emerge as a big disappointment. Speaking about his latest success, the film has already emerged as one of the biggest successes for Mollywood, and it will achieve more exciting feats in the coming days.

Coming to the latest collection update, The Goat Life has earned a net collection of 70 crores at the Indian box office in 16 days. This equals a gross collection of 82.60 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film has emerged as a big winner and so far, a collection of 52 crores gross has been amassed.

Combining India and overseas gross, The Goat Life stands at 134.60 crores gross at the worldwide box office. With this score, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of Premalu, which has earned 132.68 crores gross so far and will be ending its run soon. By the end of this weekend, the biggie will surpass Pulimurugan’s 140 crores gross.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 222.86 crores gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross The Goat Life (2024) – 134.60 crores gross Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crores gross Neru (2023) – 86 crores gross RDX (2023) – 58 crores gross Kannur Squad (2023) – 82.50 crores gross

