Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, and others, has wrapped up its opening weekend with a winning total at the Indian box office. After exceeding expectations on opening day, the film posted healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a good first weekend. Surprising numbers during the weekend have confirmed that the film is all set to become a decent-to-good success story. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The latest Bollywood romantic horror thriller attracted audiences over the weekend, despite negative reviews. On the first day, it scored 2.5 crore, followed by 3.25 crore on day 2. On Sunday, day 3, it displayed 10.76% jump and scored 3.6 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 9.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 11.03 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.5 crore

Day 2 – 3.25 crore

Day 3 – 3.6 crore

Total – 9.35 crore

For those who don’t know, the first installment, Haunted 3D, scored 8.5 crore net during its opening weekend. So, if a comparison is made, the sequel has scored 10% higher opening weekend.

Recovers 62% of the budget

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a controlled budget of 15 crore, and has earned 9.35 crore net so far. So, in just 3 days, the film has recovered 62.33% of the budget. It needs 5.65 crore more to enter the safe zone and achieve 100% recovery. After 100% recovery and some returns, the romantic horror thriller will emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office, which is likely to be accomplished during the weekdays of the first week or the second weekend.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 9.35 crore

Recovery – 62.33%

Deficit – 5.65 Cr

Deficit% – 37.67%

More about the film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. The film was released on June 12.

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