It is a well-known fact that Bollywood and romance have always gone hand in hand. Rumours about link-ups and extra-marital affairs have also been part and parcel of tinsel town. But it might come as a surprise to many fans that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen had an extramarital affair, and the former also spoke about it.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the filmmaker and the former Miss Universe met while working on the 1996 film Dastak, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sushmita was 20 and Vikram was 27 at that time. The filmmaker was married with a daughter, but their torrid affair caused a ridge between him and his then-wife Aditi. He even decided to leave his wife and daughter behind for Sushmita.

Advertisement

Years later, Vikram Bhatt admitted that he had regretted leaving his wife and daughter for a relationship that was immature, blaming age for everything that went wrong between him and Sushmita. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, “I regret hurting my wife and my child and abandoning them. I regret the pain I caused them. I always believe that when you’re not courageous, you become cunning. I did not have the courage to tell Aditi how I felt. And it was all happening together, it was a big mess. I regret being weak at that time. Had I not been weak, things would have been different today. But when I look back in hindsight, it’s all about growing up, and everything teaches you something at least.”

When their relationship ended, he went into depression and contemplated suicide. He wanted to jump from the balcony of his house on the sixth floor. Talking about it, Vikram Bhatt said, “That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I’d done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film Ghulam was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy…I had just made a mess of my life. I don’t think any one relationship in my life has wrecked me. I think I am a collection of wrecks.”

Must Read: Disha Patani Is Nailing From A String Bikini To Plunging Neckline & Toned Midriff Being The Mistress Of Beauty In Her Latest Uploads From Maldives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube