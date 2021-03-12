Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na was released in 2004. It was the second highest-grossing film of the year after Veer-Zaara. The film even received 12 nominations at the 50th Filmfare Awards. The film even won under the Best Music category. Even after 17 years, the film is still remembered by die-hard fans of Shah Rukh.

Now a video from the sets of the film Main Hoon Na has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, SRK is seen giving a neck massage for the director Farah Khan. Interestingly, Sushmita Sen is also seen in the video making fun of the superstar. She can be heard saying, “He is bribing..he is bribing Farah, the director. Can you hear me? She increased his role already.” And the filmmaker is seen completely enjoying the massage. Take a look at the clip below:

It is also worth pointing out that the clip is from the documentary ‘The Inner and Outer World of Shahrukh Khan’, which was aired on BBC Chanel 4. The documentary examines the actor’s family history and daily life.

Last year, during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the film was a comeback sort for him as he had gone through spine surgery at that time. He said, “It was a comeback of sorts for me. I had just done my spine surgery. I had apprehensions about whether I’ll be able to get back to work and be able to do the stuff that I do. I had just shot for ‘Pretty Woman’ song in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Then I came on Main Hoon Na sets and I remember doing the roof sequence. For me, it was very important I nail it. Farah, obviously, loves me too much and was very scared. However, I told her that I want to know whether I am fine after this spine surgery or whether I am not as good as I used to be.”

