Ashutosh Gowarikar’s directorial film Lagaan, which was released two decades ago, changed the course of Hindi cinema. The film was released in 2001 when Bollywood was giving back to back romantic films. Aamir Khan’s film came as a breath of fresh air at that time.

The film received widespread critical acclaim at international film festivals and bagged several awards as well. The film also became the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Salaam Bombay and Mother India.

Apart from stellar direction and cinematography, the film’s success also goes to its cast and crew. When we found a rare old clip of the cast of Lagaan, we were more than elated. The clip seems to be from the cast’s rehearsal, where all the actors seen rehearsing the iconic song Ghanan Ghanan. The enthusiasm, energy and entire aura of the clip take you back to 2001 and makes you believe that you were right there.

In the clip, Aamir Khan’s childish as Bhuvan and Gracy Singh’s poise as Gauri was unmissable. It’s also worth pointing out that Aamir forgetting his lines was a hilarious change. Take a look at the video below:

Netizens too agreed that the video was pure nostalgia. One user wrote, “This is gold,” while another user commented, “Gazab Gold stuff!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Third user commented, “They’re in character, Lakha is quiet, Amir is mischievous. ❤️”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was seen in a special dance number ‘Har Funn Maula’ opposite, Elli AvrRam, in Amin Hajee’s film Koi Jaane Na. The psychological thriller features Amyra Dastur & Kunal Kapoor as the lead actors. While the song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Vishal Dadlani & Zara Khan gave their voice for the song.

