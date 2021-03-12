Recently, we all saw Manish Malhotra sharing pictures with Bollywood gen Z actress Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram account and now we know what it was for. The two were shooting in Rajasthan for the designer’s new collection titled ‘Nooraniyat’ and the Simmba actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the same.

Although the designer has still not revealed the actresses’ face it’s not that difficult to figure out that’s it’s none other than Sara.

Giving the first glimpse of the same, Manish Malhotra shared a video of Nooraniyat on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, “#nooraniyat #collection2021 @manishmalhotraworld 15th #march #2021”.

Now, we couldn’t have figured it out by looking at this video. But as soon as the designer shared the next picture, we connected the dots and understood that it was Sara Ali Khan. Take a look at the picture here:

Now, if you’re still not sure that it’s Sara, Manish Malhotra gave another glimpse of his upcoming collection where it was easy to figure out the beauty. Take a look:

Oh my god, that’s ‘Nawab’ glam Pro MAX level. Isn’t it?

Now, it’s difficult to guess the colour of the lehenga yet but the looks of it, look like Sara Ali Khan is wearing a black intricated embroidered lehenga and has accessorised it with a maroon polki maangteeka and heavy bangles.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan and the film failed to impress the critics.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Manish Malhotra’s new collection – Nooraniyat released on March 15, 2021, and we can’t to see Sara Ali Khan in all her ‘Nawaab Begum’ glory.

