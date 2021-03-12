Kangana Ranaut is back at what she does best, that is, making headlines. We are sure that you guys remember the banter between her and Javed Akhtar. The veteran lyricist felt that the Queen unnecessarily dragged his name in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Well, it looks like the actress is all set to fight back now.

As per certain reports, Kangana has approached the Dindoshi court in Mumbai seeking quashing of the bailable warrant against her by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Keep reading further to know all the details.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, the plea was filed on March 10 and will be heard by the additional sessions court on March 15. A few months back, Kangana Ranaut had given an explicit interview to Republic TV. There she spoke about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and many other things. After that interview, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar felt that his name is being dragged unnecessarily.

Javed Akhtar also claimed that the video interview gained lakhs of views on the channels’ website and even on their YouTube channel. Reportedly, the interview was also published by other mainstream news platforms. Reports further state that Akhtar has sought cognizance for the offence of defamation committed by Kangana Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, RR Khan, summoned Kangana to appear before the court on March 1, 2021. Akhtar’s lawyers alleged that despite being in Mumbai, the actor did not pay heed to the summons.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s plea is filed under Section 397 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which is about calling for records to exercise powers of revision. Earlier, the actor had also approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer four criminal cases against her in various Mumbai courts to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. One of these four cases was filed by Javed Akhtar.

