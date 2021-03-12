Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the IT couple of Bollywood. The actress crushed on his partner way before they began dating. In fact, she had his posters during childhood and kept staring at them all the time. It was Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that turned the unexpected cupid for them. But we can say that ‘Ralia’ was meant to be and the hint was given way before they began dating! Read on for details.

As we all know, Alia had multiple times expressed her liking towards Ranbir. Even during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, she had mentioned how she would love to be with Kapoor one day. Even Imtiaz Ali had revealed how he felt his Highway actress was flirting with the Rockstar actor when he joined them for promotions.

Before Brahmastra began, Alia Bhatt opened up on getting a film with Ranbir Kapoor. She also openly confessed that she had a crush on him and would stare at his posters all her childhood. Many wanted to know the actor’s reaction to the same. Well, his answer was the biggest hint and it’s what we all missed!

During a chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor when asked about the same said, “Well, I have a boy crush on her now.” This even made Karan Johar, who was also present at the event go “Aww.” Well clearly, there was a confession from both sides, so why the wait anymore?

That’s what happened as soon as Alia and Ranbir began working on Brahmastra. The couple began dating in no time and is standing strong to date. After years of speculations, RK during an interview amid the pandemic finally called Bhatt his ‘girlfriend.’

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, is also under isolation for precautionary measures.

Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also tested COVID positive.

