And it seems like there’s trouble for the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi once again. As per a recent report, Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel has demanded that the title of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, be changed. But why? Read on to know his reason.

As per reports, a Maharashtra Congress MLA, Amin Patel, has demanded that the title of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film be changed as it tarnishes the name of Kathiawad city. Read the full story below.

As reported by multiple publications, while speaking in the state Assembly, Patel, who represents the Mumba Devi constituency in South Mumbai, said the Kamathipura area had undergone changes compared to what will be shown in the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Adding further, he said, “It is not the same like it was in 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions. The film’s title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed.”

This isn’t the only recent problem that is making the headlines in regards to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per reports yesterday, the residents of Kamathipura too aren’t happy with the film. As per a statement released by the residents, they claim the filmmakers have showcased a ‘blatant misrepresentation’ and claim it is an attempt to malign the image of the locality. It also says that it took many efforts to erase the social stigma attached to Kamathipura, and the film is damaging it again.

Gangubai Kathiawadi sees Alia Bhatt essaying the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s celebrates novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film, co-produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, is currently set to release on July 30.

