Every Kapil Sharma fan would be aware of the film, Sher Khan. Not from anywhere but the comedian himself had mentioned it several times during his Comedy Circus days. The project was supposed to be done by featuring Salman Khan as a lead and Sohail Khan as the director.

As most of us know, Kapil rose to fame with Comedy Circus. Sohail Khan had been a judge on the same for several seasons. During various skits, Kapil used to talk about being signed by Sohail in Sher Khan that has Salman as a lead. It’s an open secret that the film wasn’t just part of Kapil’s gig but it was supposed to happen in reality. So what really went wrong? Below is all you need to know.

Contrary to several reports, a report in Republic World states that Sher Khan isn’t shelved but has postponed for eternity. As the history of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s collaboration isn’t that great, the Dabangg actor has reportedly asked for script changes to his brother. Not sure though, but if everything falls in place, the project will start in 2022.

It’s learnt that Sher Khan has a backdrop of jungle adventures. Reportedly, Salman Khan was supposed to start the film in 2021 but he isn’t satisfied with the script, thus gave his dates to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Let’s hope the much-talked-about Sher Khan finally goes on floors someday with Kapil Sharma joining the fun with Salman!

On the work front, Salman is reportedly shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. He’ll be reprising his Avinash Singh Rathore’s character from the Tiger franchise in the film. Post its wrap, he will start working on the highly anticipated, Tiger 3. He is also geared for his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s release on Eid 2021.

