Akshay Kumar is an inspiration to many in Bollywood. He’s turned into the ultimate ATM machine for Bollywood, releasing 3-4 films a year. But the journey wasn’t so easy. The actor had done multiple odd jobs before finally making his acting debut. Below is an interesting snippet that will make you smile!

Advertisement

Much before his Bollywood debut, Akshay used to work as a chef and waiter. For a long time, he was working at this restaurant in Bangkok, and even described it as one of the ‘toughest’ phases of his life. The actor would wait to get a tip by the end of his service but would often be left disappointed.

Advertisement

But Akshay Kumar always has his own way of narrating his stories. There is always this sense of humour that always leave you in awe. “I used to end up with less tips, but many Thai girls used to give me a peck on the cheek instead. I used to enjoy that,” the Prithviraj actor recalled his time in an interview.

Just not that, Akshay Kumar has also worked as a martial art teacher. Now, it may ring the bells for many who have been wondering how he manages to perform such high-octane sequences. Isn’t it a dreamy tale, from being a teacher to one day, hosting a successful show like Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Akshay even was a part of many films as a background dancer. He made his debut with Saugandh in 1991. The journey wasn’t a smooth ride but clearly, he has made his way and how!

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has a lot of exciting projects in the kitty. He will soon be seen on the big screen with Sooryavanshi. The project has been on hold for a long amid the pandemic.

Atrangi Re, BellBottom, Prithviraj are amongst his other projects in the lineup.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut: “Queen Is Not Just A Film For Me, It Was An Explosion Of Everything I Ever Deserved”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube