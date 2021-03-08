Since January, Akshay Kumar is occupied finishing Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. It was reported that the team would be coming back to the bay this month, but as of now, we’ve got a piece of exclusive news regarding the shooting status of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez recently revealed wrapping up the shoot as she shared some colourful photos from the sets.

Now, as per our latest sources, Akshay is still busy shooting for the film at the luxurious Suryagarh Hotel. We’ve got our hands on his latest photo from the sets of the film. Donning his favourite simple Black t-shirt, Khiladi is donning a thick salt-and-pepper moustache.

Jacqueline revealed a similar look of his in the photo she posted when she started the shoot for Bachchan Pandey. Check out her image below:

Talking about his line up, Akshay Kumar alongside Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom also has Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and a few more speculated ones in his kitty.

This is a contrastingly different look of Akshay Kumar from what the posters and stills from the film have revealed. The reports of Jacqueline romancing Akshay in the flashback sequences could totally be accurate.

Because apart from what Jacqueline posts, the photo we’ve also is similar as far as Akshay’s moustache and hairstyle is concerned. If we join the dots, this could well be the second look (or maybe there’s more in the store) of the actor in the film.

Check out the photo here:

We all know that Akshay Kumar has been on a roll ever since the nationwide lockdown was lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was the first person to begin shooting, and fans could not be happier as they have only been getting good news and loads of new announcements. In January this year, Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle and announced that Bachchan Pandey would be releasing on 26th January 2022. For the unversed, this film stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay Kumar and is being directed by Farhad Samji.

Akshay, after finishing Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re, got on Bachchan Pandey’s sets. He announced the same on his official Instagram handle, and fans were thrilled to see the new look.

