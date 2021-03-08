Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya and has been entertaining us for more than a decade. His upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the much-awaited films of 2021.

Apart from the big screen, the 38-year-old actor never fails to steal attention in real-life too! All the girls swoon over him for his charm. Along with his charm, all the cars that Ranbir Kapoor owns never fail to grab the attention of the masses!

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

It’s a well-known fact that Bollywood celebrity has a penchant for Mercedes Benz cars. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few celebrities in India who owns this powerful SUV that has the ability to reach a top speed of 210kms per hour, reports Financial Express. The luxury SUV comes with a 5.5-litre V8 Petrol engine that produces 563bhp and a maximum torque of 760Nm. And other features of the car include 7-speed automatic transmission, AMG ride control sports suspension, temperature-controlled cup holder and panoramic sliding sunroof, as per the News18 report. The car is priced at Rs 2.14 crore onwards.

Audi A8 L

Ranbir Kapoor has a long-standing affair with the number 8. He considers the number to be lucky and a report in The Times of India quoted a source saying, “It’s also because it coincides with Neetu’s birthday – July 8 – and everyone in the family makes sure that the registration number totals up to it.” It seems his love for the number 8 expanded towards car models too. He owns two cars Audi A8L and Audi R8. According to the official website of the German carmaker, Audi A8L is packed with a 2995 cc V6 petrol engine with direct fuel injection and turbocharging and can reach a top speed of 250km per hour. The car is priced at 1.56 crore

Audi R8

Ranbir’s garage is heavily dominated by SUVs. As per The Times of India report, the Brahmastra actor owns the Audi R8 which is a last-gen model of the supercar from the German car marque. The luxury SUV is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine and generates a maximum power of 602bhp and a peak torque of 560Nm. The price of the car starts from Rs 2.72 crore.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Range Rovers are one of the popular SUVs among Bollywood stars. Ranbir owns a white coloured previous generation Range Rover Sport, reports Cartoq. The car is equipped with a 5-litre V8 engine that can generate a maximum power of 510bhp and 625Nm torque. The car is worth Rs 1.56 crore and he often spotted driving the luxurious SUV on the Mumbai streets.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Ranbir Kapoor bought the deep blue-coloured Land Rover Range Rover Vogue in 2017. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that generates a horsepower of 250bhp. The luxury SUV comes with 600Nm torque that has the ability to reach a top speed of 209kms per hour. Moreover, it is also packed with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a full-time AWD system. The car is worth Rs. 1.6 crore.

