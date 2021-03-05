“Better late than never” is what happening in the cinema world all across the globe. Considering that the COVID-19 scare still exists amongst people, OTT has been flooded with new movies, which are skipping a theatrical route. But there are filmmakers of many big-ticket releases who are adamant to cater their product on big screens. Vin Diesel‘s Fast & Furious 9 is one such release. Fortunately or unfortunately, the latest update has made its fortune to clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom is in a good position now. Keep reading for more clarity.

For those who are confused and unaware, Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom is slated for a release on 25th May 2021. Much before the makers of Akshay’s film, the Fast & Furious 9 team had booked the same date. Therefore, everyone was looking forward to a big clash at the Indian box office. Interestingly, some even predicted that F9 could even turn the tables given the fan following of the franchise in India.

Finally, the Vin Diesel starrer has got a new release date (25th June 2021), which was announced a few hours back and the makers of BellBottom can take a sigh of relief with a solo window to enjoy. But now, there’s tension in a camp of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

Just a few weeks ago, Yash Raj Films announced a complete slate of their upcoming releases. It even had Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera that is scheduled for 25th June’s release. So, it will be a clash of titans as YRF will leave no stone unturned to grab a good screen count by banking on their reputation and star power- Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt. While on another side, Fast & Furious 9 too will have its takers amongst exhibitors. The rest of the story will unfold once content comes into play.

