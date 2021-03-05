It’s a sad day at Gauahar Khan’s residence. The Bigg Boss 7 winner lost her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, today (March 5). The senior was keeping unwell for some time and was admitted to a hospital too recently. Since yesterday, the actress has been sharing special moments with her father, hinting that all is not well.

He has breathed his last early this morning. The reason behind admitting him to the hospital is not known yet, but Khan had continuously been sharing pictures from there. Her last post from the ICU was 16 hours back. Many friends like producer Preeti Simoes, fans and co-workers of the actress took to social media to offer their condolences.

On Friday, Gauahar Khan’s friend, producer Preeti Simoes, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video with the actress and her father. She wrote, “mere Gauahar ke pappa…To the man i loved…Lived with pride … and will be remembered with pride… Strength and Love. To the family.”

Replying to her post, one user wrote, “May his soul rest in peace 🙏Condolences to the grieving family & may Allah give them strength during this difficult time !Ameen” Another netizen commented, “Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhir rajioun may Allah grant him the highest rank in Jannah and give the family sabr Ameen x”

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary replied to the post with three joined hands emojis. Other celebrities like Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Sugandha Mishra also sent love and strength to the family during this challenging time.

Over the last few days, Gauahar Khan has been sharing fond memories with her dad. Just yesterday, she shared pictures of her dad from her wedding held a while ago. In the first post, she wrote, “A fathers kiss . #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . ♥️🤲🏻 #MyPappaStrongest” She captioned her next post, “Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum . ♥️ #Alhamdulillah . #GAZAbkahaiDin”

Gauahar Khan husband, Zaid Darbar, also took to social media and posted a loved filled picture with him. He captioned it, “Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! ♥️ He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah.”

May his soul rest in peace.

