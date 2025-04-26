Misha Agarwal’s family confirmed the news about her sad demise through a statement posted on her official Instagram handle on April 25. The news has come as a huge shock to the fans, her friends, and the online community of creators.

In their announcement, her family kept the reason for her sudden death quiet. They only stated that they were still grappling with the loss and were grateful to everyone who had stood with Misha during her time. They also asked fans to continue keeping Misha’s spirit alive in their hearts.

The shared post reads, “Misha Agrawal April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misha Agrawal (@themishaagrawalshow)

Fans And Fellow Creators are Still in Disbelief

Soon after the post, many fans flooded the comment section, some even questioning if the news was real. A person claiming to be her sister confirmed the tragedy and asked people to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

One content creator, @aadiyouaresosmartt, commented in shock, “no way??? Seriously? Another creator questioned, “Is this real??” The third comment confirmed that Misha’s sister had also posted this. The comment reads, “Her sister posted this too, I’m totally confused, somebody please enlighten me.”

For those unaware, Misha is known for her relatable humour and candid videos about everyday life. Her honest style and witty takes on regular situations made her one of the most loved faces in the online world. She had built a following of over three lakh people who admired her for keeping it real.

Misha’s last video, posted a few weeks ago, showed the same warmth and humour that her fans loved her for. Her sudden passing has left a huge void in the digital world. Even though she is gone too soon, her legacy of laughter, realness, and positivity will stay alive in the hearts of everyone who admired her.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Filmed 15 Hours Of Unused Season 8 Alternate Endings—Here’s What Leaked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News