The Force is strong with this one, like, critically strong. Just when we thought Star Wars had peaked with Jedi duels and Grogu-sized cuteness, Andor sneaks in with its blaster set to “masterpiece.” The gritty rebel thriller is back for Season 2, and guess what? It’s not just back, it’s breaking records. Ahead of its April 22nd premiere, Andor Season 2 has officially scored the highest Rotten Tomatoes rating of any Star Wars project. Yup, it just Force-choked the competition.

Set during the tense years before Rogue One and A New Hope, the new season is serving up 12 episodes divided into four 3-episode arcs, aka mini Star Wars movies packed with espionage, betrayal, and some serious rebel grit. If Season 1 was about building the rebellion, Season 2 is about lighting the fire. And from the critic buzz, it looks like Andor just became the gold standard of the galaxy far, far away.

Andor Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes

Who needs lightsabers when you’ve got a 96% Tomatometer score? Andor Season 2 just blasted its way to the top of Rotten Tomatoes rankings and officially wears the crown as the highest-rated Star Wars project ever, yes, ever. That means it outscored The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, and even the beloved Empire Strikes Back. Critics are losing their minds (in a good way), calling the second season a masterclass in storytelling, world-building, and tension-packed drama.

This time, Andor doubles down on what made the first season a slow-burn sensation. With 12 episodes divided into four 3-episode arcs, the show explores the four critical years before Rogue One and A New Hope. It’s less “space wizard” and more “gritty spy noir with a blaster,” and apparently that’s exactly what the galaxy needed. No forced cameos, no fan-service overload, just bold, grounded rebellion.

And it’s not just Cassian getting the spotlight. Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma steps further into political chaos, Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael continues his shady rebel dealings, and Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen brings the emotional punch. Oh, and did we mention Alan Tudyk’s sassy droid K-2SO returns? Because he does. And he’s still got more attitude than a Wookiee with bedhead.

While other Star Wars shows have divided fans (The Book of Boba Fett, we’re looking at you), Andor proves that when you bet on slow-burn tension, character arcs, and meaningful rebellion, you win big, critically and creatively.

So yeah, Andor Season 2 didn’t just show up. It raised the bar, rewrote the rules, and stole the Death Star plans of our hearts. If this is the direction of Star Wars TV, we say: Viva la Rebellion!

Andor Season 2 Episode Schedule Explained

Andor Season 2 didn’t just return, it kicked the doors down with a three-episode premiere that fans are still recovering from. Lucasfilm wasn’t messing around this time. Instead of the usual drip-feed of weekly episodes, the studio opted for a four-chapter rollout, each consisting of three tightly woven episodes. It’s basically Star Wars storytelling on steroids, intense, structured, and perfectly suited to Cassian Andor’s layered descent into rebellion.

The first drop (episodes 1–3) launched on April 22, 2025, and it wasted no time throwing us back into the shadowy world of espionage, politics, and that ever-growing spark of rebellion. A week later, on April 29, 2025, episodes 4–6 pushed the stakes even higher. And the ride’s far from over! The next drop, covering episodes 7–9, is coming on May 6, 2025, and the final arc of episodes 10–12 will be available on May 13, 2025.

What makes this schedule extra spicy is how it mirrors the series’ timeline. Each arc covers a different year in the lead-up to Rogue One, so every week you’re not just getting more story, you’re watching time fast-forward in a way that adds emotional and narrative weight. It’s like Star Wars grew up and got a degree in long-form drama.

Instead of padding out the season, Andor Season 2 gives fans bite-sized trilogies that pack serious emotional and political punch. With this schedule, you’re not just watching Cassian’s journey, you’re feeling every inch of it. Tense, bold, and unapologetically smart, this is Star Wars storytelling firing on all cylinders.

