Andor is one of the few Star Wars shows on Disney+ getting a second season. The sci-fi series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One and follows Cassian Andor’s journey from thief to rebel spy. Audiences have had to endure a long wait to see the show’s return, as the first season aired in the fall of 2022. Disney+ has finally revealed the release date for Andor Season 2 at the D23 Expo in Brazil.

Andor Season 2: Cast

The upcoming season will mark the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. The actor first played the character in Rogue One. Other cast members reprising their roles include Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor.

The rest of the cast includes Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk, who played Orson Krennic and K-2SO, respectively, in the original film, will join the cast in the second season. Blood In Blood Out star Benjamin Bratt has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Andor Season 2: Story

In Andor Season 2, Cassian Andor begins gathering allies to form a rebellion against the Empire. The season occurs across four years, following Andor as he grows into the brave hero who will later make a big sacrifice in Rogue One.

Taking place just before the events of Rogue One and the original Star Wars, the story reveals more about Cassian’s background within the Star Wars universe. The upcoming season will also introduce new planets, exciting characters, and a mysterious new group. In an interview, Diego Luna said that stakes will be higher in the second season as the story ties directly with Rogue One.

Andor Season 2: Release Date

Andor Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on April 22nd, 2025. This will mark a two-and-a-half-year gap between the first and second seasons. Like the first installment, the new season is also expected to have 12 episodes. As Disney+ releases its shows weekly, Andor Season 2 will follow the same trend, airing new episodes every Tuesday.

