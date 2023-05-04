A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a fandom was born for the Star Wars legacy. To celebrate the legendary tale, here’s inviting all the Star Wars fans together to cherish the best of the franchise and together say – May the force be with you! Masterpieces like Star Wars: Andor to Obi-Wan Kenobi and spinoffs – The Book Of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian speak volumes for George Lucas’ beloved creations that have been critically acclaimed as some of history’s best Sci-Fi titles.

The franchise has long been recognised and cherished religiously for its iconic storytelling, with every character’s intricately detailed backstory. Keeping the fans in mind, Disney+ Hotstar is celebrating this day with the most iconic Star Wars movies, animation, shows and documentaries that make up this universe.

Adding to the fun will be the premiere of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. So, bring your lightsabers and watch the best titles of the franchise on the platform!

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

Following on the Emmy Award®-nominated success of Star Wars: Visions, the newest volume will continue to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of the series.

The Mandalorian (Season 1, Season2, Season 3 in English and Hindi)

After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, earning his keep as a boundary hunter.

Disney Gallery/ Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share a look at the making of the first live-action series, “The Mandalorian“.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Meet the young Jedi as they embark on adventures on Tenoo.

The Book of Boba Fett

No longer just a higher gun, Boba Fett reinvents himself on Tatooine alongside Fennec Shand.

The Rise of Skywalker

The surviving members of the resistance face the first order once again as the landmark Skywalker saga reaches its conclusion.

A Galaxy of Sounds

A galaxy of sounds immerses audiences in the nostalgic ambience of a galaxy far, far away.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

During an adventure into a dark criminal Underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the rebellion.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jyn’s Father is possibly taken by the empire to help them complete the Death Star. Later, she joins a group of resistance fighters to get her revenge.

The Last Jedi

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker as the resistance prepares for the battle with the first order.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Likely heroes brought together by fate are the galaxy’s only hope for thwarting The First Order’s reign of evil led by the supreme leaders Snoke and Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The grand army of the republic led by Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi knights, fights the New Droid Army of the separatists.

Star Wars: Attack of The Clones

Anakin Skywalker shares a forbidden romance with Padme Amidala, while Obi-Wan Kenobi discovers a sinister plot to destroy the Republic.

Andor

In a dangerous era, Cassian Andor embarks on a path destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

After the formation of Empire, Luke meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who begins his Jedi training by taking him on a daring mission to rescue Princess Leia.

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes

Darth Vader is adamant about turning Luke to the dark side. Master Yoda trains Luke to become a Jedi Knight while his friends fight the Imperial fleet.

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Luke struggles to help Vader back from the dark side. Meanwhile, the rebels dispatch to Endor to destroy a more powerful Death Star.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

During the reign of the Empire, Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

This special explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, as well as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their classic roles.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Unlikely heroes brought together by fate are the galaxy’s only hope at thwarting The First Order’s reign of evil led by the Supreme Leader Snoke and Kylo Ren.

