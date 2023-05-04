With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 being a few days away from the theatres, many are clueless about the character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Marvel’s favourite A-holes have swooned the audiences on the ride to different galaxies for over a decade, James Gunn directed GOTG Vol 3 will mark the farewell to the trilogy. Many actors from the trilogy have confirmed that they won’t be returning to play their MCU roles, but the fans want to see more of them.

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord has been questioned about whether he will return or not, considering his bonding with the director James Gunn. Reacting to whether he will return or not for the MCU, the actor has recently shared one specific requirement that must happen if he were to reprise his role as the legendary Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

During a conversation with Games Radar, the Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt revealed that he’s open to returning as Star-Lord, even as James Gunn makes the jump from Marvel to DC. However, the actor would only reappear if it does justice to the character and the world that James Gunn has created with the three movies as he feels, “It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James.”

The GOTG actor believes James Gunn has done a “masterful job in the first three films”. He later adds, “He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honour what he’s done in the first three films and to honour what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”

Chris Pratt says he did not want to be “cynical in the approach”. The actor believes he can return if something makes sense and would do it, but “it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes.”

